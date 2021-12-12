Left Menu

Man accuses AIMIM MLA of assault

Hyderabad, Dec 12 PTI A 35-year-old man here has accused an MLA of AIMIM All-India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assault for not greeting him, police said on Sunday. The man, filed a police complaint against Khan, who represents Charminar Assembly segment, and also told TV channels that the legislator hit him on Saturday night when he was sitting near his house.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:07 IST
Man accuses AIMIM MLA of assault
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI): A 35-year-old man here has accused an MLA of AIMIM (All-India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen) Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assault for not greeting him, police said on Sunday. The man, filed a police complaint against Khan, who represents Charminar Assembly segment, and also told TV channels that the legislator hit him on Saturday night when he was sitting near his house. A CCTV footage purportedly shows the MLA slapping the man and being pushed aside by another person. ''After hitting me, he (MLA) said I did not say 'Salaam' to him. Why should I say 'Salaam' when I had not seen him before,'' the complainant said and accused the MLA's nephews of threatening to shoot him. The man said,'' Though I lodged a police complaint, I know no action will be initiated.'' He said he had complained to the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and added: ''Asad Sahab should take note of this, and if he (the MLA) does not listen to you, remove him.'' ''We are inquiring into the matter. We are examining the CCTV footage too. The allegedly attacked man was taken to a hospital,'' a police official told PTI. Further probe is on, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021