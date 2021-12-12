Man accuses AIMIM MLA of assault

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI): A 35-year-old man here has accused an MLA of AIMIM (All-India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen) Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assault for not greeting him, police said on Sunday. The man, filed a police complaint against Khan, who represents Charminar Assembly segment, and also told TV channels that the legislator hit him on Saturday night when he was sitting near his house. A CCTV footage purportedly shows the MLA slapping the man and being pushed aside by another person. ''After hitting me, he (MLA) said I did not say 'Salaam' to him. Why should I say 'Salaam' when I had not seen him before,'' the complainant said and accused the MLA's nephews of threatening to shoot him. The man said,'' Though I lodged a police complaint, I know no action will be initiated.'' He said he had complained to the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and added: ''Asad Sahab should take note of this, and if he (the MLA) does not listen to you, remove him.'' ''We are inquiring into the matter. We are examining the CCTV footage too. The allegedly attacked man was taken to a hospital,'' a police official told PTI. Further probe is on, the police said.

