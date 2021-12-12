Left Menu

PM Modi does not respond to letters, alleges Gehlot

Gehlot alleged that misgovernance exists ever since the Modi government came to power.When a letter is written to the prime minister, no reply comes. Narendra Modi would be the first prime minister in the country who is not answering the letters of a chief minister, guess in which direction this country is going, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:13 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of misgovernance and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respond to letters written by him.

Whenever the state made a demand, the Centre did not care, Gehlot said addressing a Congress rally on price rise here. Gehlot alleged that misgovernance exists ever since the Modi government came to power.

“When a letter is written to the prime minister, no reply comes. Narendra Modi would be the first prime minister in the country who is not answering the letters of a chief minister, guess in which direction this country is going,” he said. He said the country is passing through a serious situation.

“Farmers were killed, the price of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and everything else has increased,” he said while holding policies of the Centre responsible for inflation.

