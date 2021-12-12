Left Menu

Modi govt driving country towards 'darkness': Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday accused the Modi government of driving the country to darkness calling both its policy and intention bad.Addressing the Congress rally in Jaipur against inflation, Pilot said rising food prices are hitting the common man adversely. Pilot said it is only the Congress party which can challenge the BJP.Days of this central government are over.

Former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday accused the Modi government of driving the country to darkness calling both its policy and intention bad.

Addressing the Congress’ rally in Jaipur against inflation, Pilot said rising food prices are hitting the common man adversely. He said the centre must work to curb the inflation just like it withdrew the farm laws.

“You (BJP) will not always sit on the throne of the country. The central government will have to bow down after seeing the rally like it bowed its head in front of the farmers,” he said.

He said the BJP seeks votes by dividing people in the name of religion and castes, but the people of the country now want change. Pilot said it is only the Congress party which can challenge the BJP.

“Days of this central government are over. We will force the government to reduce inflation in the country,” he said. The rally was also addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others from the party.

