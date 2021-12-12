Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee arrives in Goa for two-day visit

Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly elections are due early next year.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:34 IST
Mamata Banerjee arrives in Goa for two-day visit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly elections are due early next year. This is her second visit to the coastal state in less than two months. The West Bengal chief minister had last visited Goa, where her party has announced to fight the election on all 40 Assembly seats, in October last week.

''On Monday afternoon, Banerjee would meet the editors of prominent media houses in Goa near Panaji, followed by a meeting with the state-level TMC leaders,'' a senior party functionary said. In the evening, the TMC supremo would travel to Benaulim village in South Goa, where she will address a public meeting, he said.

On December 14, Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting in Panaji, followed by another meeting at Assnora village in North Goa, the party office-bearer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021