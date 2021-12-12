Mamata Banerjee arrives in Goa for two-day visit
Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly elections are due early next year.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly elections are due early next year. This is her second visit to the coastal state in less than two months. The West Bengal chief minister had last visited Goa, where her party has announced to fight the election on all 40 Assembly seats, in October last week.
''On Monday afternoon, Banerjee would meet the editors of prominent media houses in Goa near Panaji, followed by a meeting with the state-level TMC leaders,'' a senior party functionary said. In the evening, the TMC supremo would travel to Benaulim village in South Goa, where she will address a public meeting, he said.
On December 14, Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting in Panaji, followed by another meeting at Assnora village in North Goa, the party office-bearer said.
