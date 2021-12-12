Left Menu

G7 says concerned by China's 'coercive' policy - statement

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Group of Seven rich democracies said they were concerned by China's "coercive economic policies", in a final statement published on Sunday.

"On China, we discussed a range of issues and challenges, such as the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, in the East and South China Seas and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who chaired the G7 meeting in Liverpool.

"We also expressed our concern about coercive economic policies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

