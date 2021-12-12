Left Menu

Had Gopinath Munde been around Maha politics would have been different: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said had senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde been alive the current political scenario in Maharashtra would have been different.Late Munde, the OBC stalwart from the Marathwada region, and Pramod Mahajan were considered as architects of the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP which formed their first combined government in Maharashtra in 1995.Munde had held the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 19951999.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:41 IST
Had Gopinath Munde been around Maha politics would have been different: Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said had senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde been alive the current political scenario in Maharashtra would have been different.

Late Munde, the OBC stalwart from the Marathwada region, and Pramod Mahajan were considered as architects of the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP which formed their first combined government in Maharashtra in 1995.

Munde had held the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1995–1999. The Sena and BJP shared power again, though with altered equations, from 2014 to 2019 under Devendra Fadnavis. The Sena parted its ways with BJP after the October 2019 assembly polls and joined hands with ideologically asymmetrical NCP and Congress.

''Gopinath Munde had worked hard to ensure that the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP not only continues but remains strong. There is no leader of the stature of Munde in BJP with whom one can strike a dialogue. He understood the state politics and Shiv Sena very well,'' Raut told reporters when asked to share his thoughts about Munde who shares his birthday with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 12. Reacting to Raut's comments, Munde's daughter and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde said, ''Even I feel that had Balasaheb Thackeray and Mundeji been around, the political scene would have been different. One can think about it positively in future''.

Munde had died in a road accident in June 2014 in Delhi. Speaking about Sharad Pawar, Raut said Pawar has an important role to play in forging an alternative opposition alliance in the country.

''Pawar's contribution in the defence and agriculture sectors in India is immense. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) experiment wouldn't have been possible without Pawar,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021