One who is not Hindutvadi, even if he is Hindu, is a fake Hindu: Anil Vij

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that one who is not a Hindutvadi, even if he is a Hindu, is a fake Hindu.Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, and called for their ouster so that Hindus can run it again.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 20:42 IST
Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that one who is not a Hindutvadi, even if he is a Hindu, is a fake Hindu.

Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, and called for their ouster so that 'Hindus' can run it again. ''One who is not a Hindutvadi, even though he is a Hindu, is a fake Hindu,'' Vij said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

''This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power at any cost,'' he said addressing the rally against rising inflation.

Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Gandhi said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning.

A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone, embraces everyone and respects all religions, the Congress leader said.

He said Hindutvadis want power at any cost.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, he said, stressing that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life in its search just like Mahatma Gandhi.

