IGHLIGHTS NORTH 8.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL54 RJ-CONG-3RDLD RALLY Oust Hindutvadis from power, bring back 'Hindus', Rahul says at Cong show of strength Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, and called for their ouster so that ‘Hindus’ can run it again.

DEL46 PM-KASHI-LD CORRIDOR Kashi Vishwanath Corridor set to be inaugurated by PM Modi; Varanasi excited Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the people on Monday the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi, a mega project that is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way. DEL58 KASHI-CORRIDOR-VARANASI All decked up for inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Varanasi: From massive murals depicting art and cultural heritage of Benares to illumination of several buildings near the Kashi Vishwanath temple site, Varanasi is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to arrive here on Monday to take part in a host of events.

DES28 UP-AKHILESH-KASHI-CORRIDOR Akhilesh claims Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project approved by his govt Lucknow: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it.

DES36 UP-SP-2NDLD JOINING Two MLAs join Samajwadi Party ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls Lucknow: Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party got a shot in the arm on Sunday when two MLAs joined the party at its headquarters here in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

DES42 PB-FARMERS-WELCOME Punjab: Farmers returning to homes from Delhi borders get rousing welcome Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Villagers here accorded a rousing reception to farmers who returned to their homes from protest sites on Delhi’s borders following the suspension of their agitation against the Centre’s three agriculture laws. DES23 CRASH-PB-LD GURSEWAK Chopper crash: Punjab village bids farewell to Naik Gursewak Singh Tarn Taran (Pb): Three-year-old Fatehdeep on Sunday lit the funeral pyre of his father Naik Gursewak Singh, who died in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, in his village Dode Sodhian here.

DES15 PB-SCHOOLS-KEJRIWAL Govt schools in Punjab are in bad shape, seek people's support for improving them: Arvind Kejriwal Chandigarh: Scaling up the inter-state spat on school education, AAP leader and Delhi Chieff Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said government schools in Punjab are in a bad shape and sought people's support to bring his party to power in the state to improve the condition of the educational institutions.

DES45 HR-HINDUTVADIS-VIJ One who is not Hindutvadi, even if he is Hindu, is a fake Hindu: Anil Vij Chandigarh: Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that one who is not a Hindutvadi, even if he is a Hindu, is a fake Hindu.