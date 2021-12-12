Rajasthan BJP leaders question Cong on 2018 poll promises post Rahul's speech

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he had once again delivered a ''mugged-up'' speech that was riddled with ''weak mathematics, direction-less philosophy and baseless allegations''. Singh, also the party in-charge for Rajasthan, was referring to Gandhi's speech during a Congress rally here that was also attended by party president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier in the day.

He sought to know from Gandhi whether the ''10 days'' within which he had promised to waive farm loans if his party came to power three years ago, were not over. In the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Gandhi had campaigned in the state on the promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days if voted to power.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the Congress rally was nothing but a farce as it was protesting against inflation after creating it.

Raje said petrol, diesel and electricity in Rajasthan are the ''most expensive'' in the entire country and its impact was felt across the country. She claimed the Congress had no right to hold rally against inflation as the Modi government had brought it down to 3.7 per cent from the previous 28 per cent during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

BJP state president Satish Poonia took a swipe at Gandhi for his remarks that India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis.

''Hindu and Hindutva are matters of pride for all Indians,'' he said.

Poonia said the promises made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot three years ago were still unfulfilled and the people of Rajasthan had decided to oust the Congress in the next elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)