Rajasthan: Over 63 per cent turnout in panchayat polls

A voter turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded till 5.30 pm in the first phase of voting for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. The first phase of polling began at 7.30 am in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli district and a voter turnout of 63.39 percent was recorded till 5.30 pm, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission. For the second and third phase, polling will be held on December 15 and 18, and the counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters.

