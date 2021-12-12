Left Menu

MP BJP to hold events to coincide with PM's Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will hold several programmes at the two Jyotirlingas and main Lord Shiva temples in the state to coincide with the mega event in Varanasi on Monday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a functionary of the ruling party said.A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated on Monday in phase one of the project, the Prime Ministers Office said in a statement on Sunday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:46 IST
The Madhya Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will hold several programmes at the two 'Jyotirlingas' and main Lord Shiva temples in the state to coincide with the mega event in Varanasi on Monday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a functionary of the ruling party said.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated on Monday in phase one of the project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including 'yatri suvidha kendras', tourist facilitation centre, Vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will hold programmes in all 57 organisational districts and 1,070 mandals. The party will also hold programmes in Jyotirlingas (at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar) located in the state and main temples of Lord Shiva,'' informed state BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar here.

Spiritual leaders, MPs and MLAs etc will participate in these programmes, which will be broadcast on social media platforms.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

