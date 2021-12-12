TN BJP sees red over arrest of supporters, petitions Guv Ravi

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday petitioned Governor R N Ravi seeking action against those who posted comments against the nation's sovereignty, denigrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for making disparaging remarks over General Bipin Rawat's death. Hours after the party, led by its state unit chief K Annamalai submitted a memorandum to Ravi at the Raj Bhavan alleging foisting of cases by the DMK government against its workers and sympathisers, the Tamil Nadu police said a case has been filed for derogatory remarks in connection with the General's death.

The state police said it is probing twitter handles that had spread falsehood, slander and for encouraging activities aimed at promotion of terrorism in respect of death of Rawat and others on December 8. Listing specific twitter handles for indulging in such illegal activities, a police release tagged them as ''Pakistani twitter accounts,'' adding the CB-CID Cyber Crime Wing has filed the case. The BJP is up in arms following the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas days ago, considered to be pro-Right wing. He was arrested under several sections of IPC following a complaint by a man, said to be a ruling DMK functionary based in Madurai. In one of the posts, Maridhas had hit out at the DMK in his Twitter handle, and had made a specific allegation on separatist elements.

According to a party release, the memorandum by the BJP to Ravi said the DMK government filed 'false cases' and arrested its supporters and those who posted comments in social media in favour of the Prime Minister Modi. This is seen as an indirect reference to the arrest of Maridhas. The saffron party, which has been alleging that no action was however taken against those who had made specific defamatory remarks, in its petition to Ravi sought action in this respect. The memorandum sought action against those who posted remarks against the nation's sovereignty, denigrating the Prime Minister and disparaging remarks over the death of General Rawat and other soldiers.

Annamalai tweeted, ''Met our Hon Governor Thiru. R N Ravi avargal in Raj Bhavan today along with @BJP4TamilNadu leaders. We have submitted a memorandum on the @arivalayam govt’s illegal police case against 22 of our IT Wing BJPians & arrest of nationalist social media voices in TN on flimsy grounds! Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a 'silent' protest at party headquarters 'Kamalalayam' here by covering their mouth with black cloth pieces alleging that the DMK government denied freedom of speech and expression. The protest was against the arrest of BJP functionaries and sympathisers without any rhyme or reason, they said. The party further said it would intensify its protest if arrests out of 'vendetta' continued.

