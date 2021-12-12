Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup - document

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country's military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said.

The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under a deal with the military, to roll back changes made by the military following the takeover.

