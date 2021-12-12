Police officers being coerced to register 'false cases' against me, Majithia: Sukhbir Badal

Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were coercing police officers to register false cases against him as well as senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.Talking to reporters after addressing a rally in Payal, the SAD president alleged that the Congress had taken over the police department and was forcing police officers to act against senior SAD leaders.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:10 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were ''coercing'' police officers to register false cases against him as well as senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Talking to reporters after addressing a rally in Payal, the SAD president alleged that the Congress had taken over the police department and was forcing police officers to act against senior SAD leaders. ''Conscientious police officers have refused to obey these extra-constitutional commands,'' he said, claiming this is why two officers of the Bureau of Investigation have been changed in quick succession. Last month, Badal had accused the Congress, which is in power in Punjab, of hatching a conspiracy to implicate Majithia in a ''false'' drug case.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema also had recently alleged that the Punjab Congress is bent upon framing Majithia in a ''false case'' and arresting him.

Asserting that the Punjab Congress was resorting to a vendetta exercise to divert attention from its failures ahead of the state assembly polls, Badal said attempts were being made ''to implicate Bikram Majithia in a false case days before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct''.

''We, earlier, exposed a conspiracy to implicate me in a false case...'' he alleged. Badal also alleged that blatant illegalities were being committed as the chief minister and deputy chief minister directing senior police officers to proceed against Majithia on trumped up charges. PTI CORR SUN AAR

