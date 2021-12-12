Left Menu

Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan be named after General Rawat: Cong

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:18 IST
Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan be named after General Rawat: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday suggested that the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan at Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain should be named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash recently.

The advice came from people at a programme organised on Saturday in front of the Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan to pay tributes to General Rawat, his wife and 11 others killed in the crash, Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat said.

People want Gairsain Vidhan Sabha Bhawan at Bhararisain to be named after General Rawat, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021