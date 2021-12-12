Past govts made UP a ‘bimaru’ state: Radha Mohan Singh

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was made a ‘bimaru’ (backward) state due to the politics of “self-interest, corruption, mafia, terror and appeasement” pursued by past governments led by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress.

But this changed under the Yogi Adityanath government, the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge told doctors during an event at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Yogi Adityanath has improved the health of every sector, and worked to make UP an 'uttam' (the best) state,” he said.

“All-round development of any country or a state is possible, when citizens are healthy and free from diseases. And, a country can remain fully healthy, when the medical system is robust,” he said.

Attacking past governments, he said, “They were more bothered about the health of the pockets of their family members and their own. As a result of which, the health system of the state and country crumbled.'' Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, the entire opposition was sitting inside their homes, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited hospitals to take stock of the situation.

He added that the government worked on war-footing to control COVID-19.

