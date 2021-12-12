Left Menu

Past govts made UP a ‘bimaru’ state: Radha Mohan Singh

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Yogi Adityanath has improved the health of every sector, and worked to make UP an uttam the best state, he said.All-round development of any country or a state is possible, when citizens are healthy and free from diseases.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:01 IST
Past govts made UP a ‘bimaru’ state: Radha Mohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was made a ‘bimaru’ (backward) state due to the politics of “self-interest, corruption, mafia, terror and appeasement” pursued by past governments led by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress.

But this changed under the Yogi Adityanath government, the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge told doctors during an event at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Yogi Adityanath has improved the health of every sector, and worked to make UP an 'uttam' (the best) state,” he said.

“All-round development of any country or a state is possible, when citizens are healthy and free from diseases. And, a country can remain fully healthy, when the medical system is robust,” he said.

Attacking past governments, he said, “They were more bothered about the health of the pockets of their family members and their own. As a result of which, the health system of the state and country crumbled.'' Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, the entire opposition was sitting inside their homes, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited hospitals to take stock of the situation.

He added that the government worked on war-footing to control COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021