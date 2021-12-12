Onus on YSRC to stop Vizag Steel sale: Jana Sena chief

Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI): Jana Sena Party president K Pawan Kalyan here on Sunday sat on a day-long ''Ukku deeksha'' opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking at the end of the deeksha at the Jana Sena headquarters, Kalyan observed that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was not a tiny industry but the ''self-respect'' of Andhra people.

He said the ruling YSR Congress should take the onus on itself to prevent the privatisation of the Steel Plant.

''With so many MPs, what is the YSRC doing in Parliament? Does it have the guts at least to display a placard in Parliament opposing the strategic disinvestment of the Steel Plant?'' Kalyan questioned.

Lashing out at the Jagan-led party, the Jana Sena chief angrily asked why the former sought votes in the recent Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections that it would stop the privatisation.

He found fault with the contention that the VSP was being privatised because of huge debts.

''If that is the case, AP is steeped in debts to the tune of Ra 6 lakh crore. Should then the state, too, be sold?'' Kalyan wondered.

Mocking at the YSRC, the Jana Sena chief said he would come up with an appropriate action plan if the ruling party admitted it couldn't stall VSP's privatisation. Jana Sena, which is an ally of the BJP in AP, would talk to its partner and continue its efforts to stop the privatisation if the YSRC's efforts did not bear fruit, Kalyan said.

Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar and other leaders attended the deeksha in solidarity with Kalyan.

