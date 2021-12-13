Left Menu

Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi after BJP leader’s complaint about ‘abusive’ language

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 00:03 IST
Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi after BJP leader’s complaint about ‘abusive’ language
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them, officials said Sunday. They said the FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

In her complaint, she has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made ''shocking comments'' against BJP workers.

She further alleged that he issued threats against ''the life and limb of BJP political workers'' and also used abusive language.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raut under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), a senior Delhi police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021