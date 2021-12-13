UK's Johnson warns 'tidal wave' of Omicron cases set to hit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
"A tidal wave of Omicron is coming," Johnson said in televised statement.
