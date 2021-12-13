NHS website hit by technical problems amid rush to book COVID-19 booster doses - The Independent

The UK's NHS website crashed as people rushed to book COVID-19 booster doses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone above the age of 18 could get booster shots from Monday, The Independent reported https://bit.ly/3pOm02H on Sunday.

"The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience," the report said, citing a statement on the NHS website

The NHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

