Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes - official
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky after a swarm of deadly tornadoes hit the state on Friday, an administration official said, a move that paves the way for additional federal aid.
Kentucky's governor Andy Beshear on Sunday formally requested the declaration, the head of the U.S. disaster response agency FEMA told reporters earlier.
