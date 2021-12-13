Left Menu

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to S African President after he contracts Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 10:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.

''Wishing you a speedy recovery my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa,'' Modi tweeted.

Minister in the South African Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement that the President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the week.

