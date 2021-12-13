Left Menu

Final results of New Caledonia referendum shows most voters stayed away

Final results of an independence referendum in the French territory of New Caledonia show almost two-thirds of voters abstained or returned blank or null ballots, after a call for a boycott by supporters of independence.

Updated: 13-12-2021
Final results of an independence referendum in the French territory of New Caledonia show almost two-thirds of voters abstained or returned blank or null ballots, after a call for a boycott by supporters of independence. The referendum result showed 96.5% of those who did vote on Sunday opposed independence, after a big drop in turnout due to the boycott call.

The indigenous Kanak population, who largely favour independence, had called for non-participation in the vote after France declined a request to delay the ballot to allow for a traditional mourning period following a September surge in coronavirus infections. France's decision to hold the vote against the wishes of Kanaks drew condemnation https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-draws-ire-pacific-islands-new-caledonia-referendum-goes-ahead-2021-12-10 in neighbouring Pacific islands where sensitivities over colonisation are high.

Final results published by the French High Commission in Noumea on Monday showed turnout of 43.9%. Abstentions stood at 56.13%, blank ballots at 1.43% and null ballots at 1.56%.

The vote, the third and final ballot on the issue, follows two previous polls in 2018 and 2020 in which the "no" vote got 57% and 53% respectively.

