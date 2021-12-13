Delhi: FIR registered against Sanjay Raut for allegedly making objectionable remark against female BJP workers

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi for allegedly making an objectionable remark against female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members. According to the police, an FIR was registered against Raut for allegedly using offensive language against the female BJP members in a TV interview.

"The FIR has been registered a Delhi's Mandawali police station under section 509 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was registered on December 12," the police said. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena leader has termed the FIR as a 'political move' and said that it has been done to suppress his voice.

Speaking to the media, he said, "FIR registered against me in Delhi has been done with political motives and to suppress my voice. It has been done to defame my party as CBI, IT, ED cannot be used against me." "I am an MP, it is not right to encourage some to register false complaints against me," he added. (ANI)

