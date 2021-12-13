Left Menu

PM Modi condoles senior BJP leader Harbans Kapoor's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harbans Kapoor.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-12-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 11:42 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister at Harbans Kapoor's home (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harbans Kapoor. "Saddened by the passing away of our senior party colleague from Uttarakhand, Harbans Kapoor. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The former Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and an eight-time MLA Harbans Kapoor passed away in Dehradun on Sunday. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited the deceased leader's home to pay tribute.

He consoled the bereaved family and prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul. "Harbans Kapoor was always vocal for the development of his constituency while imbibing political values. Winning the assembly elections eight consecutive times proves his popularity," the Chief Minister told ANI.

The Chief Minister had wished to give patience to his family, supporters and well-wishers in this hour of grief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

