Chhattisgarh: BJP MP alleges local administration framing party workers in false cases, Cong denies charge

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam has alleged that the local administration of Balrampur is lodging false complaints against party's workers at the behest of Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh.

ANI | Surguja (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:07 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam has alleged that the local administration of Balrampur is lodging false complaints against party's workers at the behest of Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh. However, the Congress party has denied the allegations.

"SP Ramkrishna Sahu is lodging fake FIRs against BJP workers. SP has forged an alliance with the Congress MLA for filing fake complaints against the BJP volunteers. I have a complaint against SP to the higher authorities and Scheduled Tribes Commission," said Netamat at a press conference on Sunday. He also alleged that Collector Kundan Kumar and Sahu were serving the Congress MLA.

"If the SP cannot maintain the dignity of the post then he should resign. If the Collector and SP will work like this then how will people trust them? How people will get justice?" he added. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh condemned Netam's attack on the Collector and SP.

"Netam ji should apologize to the Collector and SP and to the people of the state. The unparliamentary statement by the BJP MP has brought disrepute to the Upper House of Parliament," Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

