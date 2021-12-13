Left Menu

Non-BJP parties should avoid vote split in UP; NCP in talks with Cong over Goa polls: Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday said his party NCP is of the view that there should be no division of votes among like-minded parties to take on the BJP in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.The NCP is also in talks with the Congress over the forthcoming Goa Assembly polls and pitching for unity among the anti-BJP parties, but there has been no response yet, Malik told reporters.The Assembly polls in UP and Goa, both currently ruled by the BJP, are due early next year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:28 IST
Non-BJP parties should avoid vote split in UP; NCP in talks with Cong over Goa polls: Malik
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday said his party NCP is of the view that there should be no division of votes among like-minded parties to take on the BJP in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The NCP is also in talks with the Congress over the forthcoming Goa Assembly polls and pitching for unity among the anti-BJP parties, but ''there has been no response yet'', Malik told reporters.

The Assembly polls in UP and Goa, both currently ruled by the BJP, are due early next year. "We should support the party which is contesting the election with all its might in Uttar Pradesh. It is our view that there should be no division of votes (among non-BJP parties) in Uttar Pradesh," said Malik, who is the NCP's national spokesperson. The NCP is discussing the same with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (key opposition party in Uttar Pradesh), said the minister, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

In the case of Goa, Malik said senior NCP leader Praful Patel has held discussion with Congress' in-charge for the neighboring state, Dinesh Gundu Rao, over-unity among like-minded parties as they face polls there, "but there has been no response yet".

"Definitely, we are for the unity of all (non-BJP) parties. It can happen if Congress takes an initiative. The Congress is a big party there. It is the responsibility of Congress to take it all together…Our position will be decided once the Congress takes its decision," Malik said.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House but failed to form a government.

The BJP, which had won 13 seats, forged an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the coastal state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021