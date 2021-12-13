Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:31 IST
Sonia slams 'blatantly misogynist' question in CBSE exam
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the inclusion of a ''blatantly misogynist'' passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the ''gravest lapse''.

In the Class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the English question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like ''emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children'' and ''it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones'', among others. Seeking clarification on the issue raised by Gandhi, members of the Congress, DMK, IUML, NCP and National Conference walked out of the House.

