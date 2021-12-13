Priyanka slams Yogi govt over condition of 'gaushalas' in UP

Left Menu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the condition of gaushalas cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would demand accountability from the state government over the issue.Her attack came over media reports claiming that cows from a gaushala in Banda were buried alive...myogiadityanath ji, your governments administration buried hundreds of cows alive in Banda.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the condition of 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in Uttar Pradesh and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would demand accountability from the state government over the issue.

Her attack came over media reports claiming that cows from a 'gaushala' in Banda were buried alive.

''..@myogiadityanath ji, your government's administration buried hundreds of cows alive in Banda. In your government, cows are victims of cruelty and inhumanity in gaushalas,'' Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

''@narendramodi ji, you are in UP today. Will you demand accountability from the UP government over the plight of gaushalas?'' the Congress general secretary said.

Banda District Magistrate Anurag Patel had earlier said 134 cows and other cattle were taken from the temporary 'gaushala' in Naraini and shifted to four other temporary cow shelters on Saturday.

On Monday, a report of these animals being buried alive in the forest of Madhya Pradesh was published in a newspaper.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended an official in connection with the alleged burying alive of cows and other cattle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

