Russia has detected Omicron variant in 16 people returning from South Africa -Ifax
Russia has detected the new Omicron coronavirus variant in 16 people who returned from South Africa, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying on Monday.
Russia reported its first two Omicron cases on Dec. 6. It was not immediately clear if the 16 cases announced on Monday included the two reported earlier this month.
