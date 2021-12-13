Left Menu

West Bengal Ranaghat MLA appointed as BJP's District Convener of Nadia

Ranaghat Uttar Paschim MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee has been appointed as District Convener of Nadia South Organizational District of BJP in West Bengal on Monday.

Partha Sarathi Chatterjee (Photo: Chatterjee's Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee has been appointed as District Convener of Nadia South Organizational District of BJP in West Bengal on Monday. In an official notice, the BJP said, "This is to notify all concerned on behalf of the State president Dr Sukanta Majumdar MP that, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, MLA Ranaghat Uttar Paschim is hereby being appointed as the District Convener of Nadia South Organizational District of BJP West Bengal."

The appointment comes into immediate effect, it added. Notably, Chatterjee, an ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, had joined BJP in January this year along with 35 others. (ANI)

