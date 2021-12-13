Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor dies at 75

He was 75.An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House.Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran Uttarakhand leader.Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Shri Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:49 IST
Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor dies at 75
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor died at his residence here in the early hours of Monday. He was 75.

An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran Uttarakhand leader.

''Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Shri Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

Winning assembly polls eight times proves his popularity, Dhami said, adding Kapoor was always vocal for the development of his constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021