Uttarakhand BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor dies at 75

BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor died at his residence here in the early hours of Monday. He was 75.

An eight-time MLA, Kapoor was one of the seniormost members of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

A former Speaker, Kapoor represented the Cantt assembly seat of Dehradun district in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran Uttarakhand leader.

''Saddened by the passing away of our senior Party colleague from Uttarakhand Shri Harbans Kapoor Ji. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

Winning assembly polls eight times proves his popularity, Dhami said, adding Kapoor was always vocal for the development of his constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)