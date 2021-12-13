Left Menu

People in Coonoor appeal to Centre, TN govt to build memorial for Gen Rawat, others at crash site

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:50 IST
People in Coonoor appeal to Centre, TN govt to build memorial for Gen Rawat, others at crash site
  • Country:
  • India

The people of Coonoor Wellington Cantonment in the Nilgiris district on Monday appealed to the Prime Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, to build a memorial for the country's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the state recently.

The requests were made in identical letters to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin by the public.

The incident had caused grief among the public and the place where the tragedy took place is Nanjappasathiram near Coonoor, the letter said.

In an effort to show their admiration for the martyred soldiers, a monument should be built at the place, belonging to Tamil Nadu Revenue department, so that the public can pay tributes to them.

''Further, we request you to change the name of Kattery Park and Runnymedu railway station on the Mettupalayam-Ooty (Udhagamandalam) line, located near Nanjappasathiram to the name of Gen Rawat, a historical symbol and remembrance to his sacrifice,'' the people said. General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh and 10 others, all from the armed forces, were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021