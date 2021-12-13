Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:17 IST
Govt should withdraw CAA; PM should apologise: BSP leader
A BSP member demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the alleged misuse of penal laws on activists who were peacefully protesting during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Danish Ali demanded that the government withdraw the CAA, 2019.

Those arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 should be released immediately and the prime minister should tender an apology for the arrest of peaceful protesters, he said.

Passed by both houses of Parliament in 2019, the CAA envisages giving Indian nationality to the members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

