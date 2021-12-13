Ruling Left takes on Governor over university row

Amid the ongoing dispute between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government on the issue of functioning of universities in the state, a prominent leader of the ruling Left on Monday said the Governor was made chancellor of the Universities by a law passed the by the state Assembly and it should not be forced to remove from him from that post.

Noting that the Governor was made the chancellor of the Universities of Kerala through a law passed by the state Assembly, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the legislature always has the freedom to set aside it and the government should not be forced to take such a step.

The statement came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government has no intention of taking over the position of Chancellor of universities in the state and the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should continue in that post. The Governor has said he has nothing to say to the CM through the media and that he has not seen any reason to change his decision to relinquish the post.

Talking to reporters Monday, Rajendran also questioned the necessity of the post of the Governor.

Hitting out at Khan, the CPI leader said his party believes that the post of the Governor is an ''unnecessary fanfare'' and they could foresee such actions from the side of the persons holding that post. Rajendran also accused Khan of violating the secrecy to be maintained in the communication between the Governor and the Government.

''It was the Governor who violated that principle,'' the senior Communist leader told reporters.

The Governor had written a letter to the Chief Minister on December 8 as he was upset with the way the affairs of the universities were conducted by the State's CPI(M)-led government undermining his authority as Chancellor of the top academic institutions.

The Governor has expressed displeasure over the recent re-appointment of Prof Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University for another four years and the State Assembly passing of an amendment to the University Act, which according to sources, have taken away the power of the Chancellor to appoint the University Appellate Tribunal.

The Governor has also resented the deletion of a clause authorising the Chancellor to consult the High Court in the appointment of the tribunal.

Khan has also protested the recommendation of only one single name for appointment as Vice-Chancellor of Shankaracharya Sanskrit University.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also criticised the Governor, alleging ''mystery'' in the position taken by him on the issue.

Noting that the Chancellor is not one to give in to pressure and sign orders, Balakrishnan told reporters today that the government has not put any sort of pressure on him.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that it was a search committee approved by the Governor that suggested a single name for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Shankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kalady.

Balakrishnan also claimed that the search committee put forward the single name for the post on the basis of the directive from the Governor.

''Now he has changed his stand on the issue. It is a mystery'', the CPI(M) leader alleged.

In a strongly worded letter on December 8, the Governor had informed the Chief Minister that the former was ready to sign immediately if the latter brings an ordinance to amend the Acts empowering the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of universities.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Chief Minister Vijayan at Mambaram in Kannur district today in protest against the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University vice-chancellor.

The Youth Congress workers, who were five in number, waved the black flag as the convoy of the Chief Minister was heading towards the Kannur airport in the morning.

