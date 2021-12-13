Left Menu

Partition affected entire Muslim community in India: Farooq Abdullah

Agreeing with the recent statement made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the partition of the country on religious lines was a 'historic mistake', National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that it has affected the entire Muslim community across India and not specifically Kashmiris.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 14:36 IST
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Agreeing with the recent statement made by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the partition of the country on religious lines was a 'historic mistake', National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that it has affected the entire Muslim community across India and not specifically Kashmiris. Speaking to ANI, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "Its repercussion has affected the entire Muslim community across India and is not just restricted to Kashmiris alone."

Abdullah further said, "I think the partition happened because Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted one-third representation to be given to Muslims instead of 26 per cent that was offered by the Congress party. It was a very difficult phase. Later, Sir Muhammad Iqbal convinced them (Jinnah and others) and they demanded a separate country. Partition of India into Pakistan, Bangladesh and India was a historic mistake and I agree with Rajnath Singh." Regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu and Hindutavadi' statement, Abdullah said, "My advice is that Hindus should follow their faith. No religion is bad, human beings are. Humans should use religion for helping people."

On PM Narendra Modi inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the NC chief said, "Modi should also respect other religions." (ANI)

