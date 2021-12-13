Make law to deny reservation benefits to tribal converts: BJP member in LS

A strong demand for revocation of reservation and other benefits to tribals who convert to other religions was made in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP member Gajendra Singh Patel (Khargone) said the tribal community had made great contributions to the development of the nation, but a person who converts to another religion after being offered allurements also harms the tribal culture.

“I appeal to the prime minister to bring a Bill in this House to end reservation benefits to those people who convert to other religions,” said Patel.

BJP member Arun Sao (Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh) demanded enactment of a law to implement population control measures.

He said given the limited natural resources in the country, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen in case of population explosion.

“In 1857, India was spread across 83 lakh sq km and had a population of 35 crore. Today, India is home to 18 per cent of the world’s population, but has only 2.4 per cent of the world’s landmass and four per cent water resources. These figures should raise concerns,” Sao said.

M Sreenivaslu Reddy (YSRCP) demanded regularisation of services of home guards.

Supriya Sule (NCP) demanded compensation for horticulture farmers in Maharashtra who had to incur huge losses on account of unseasonal rains in several parts of the state.

MP Abdussamad Samadani (IUML) demanded resumption of wide-body aircraft services at Kozhikode airport, which were suspended after the accident of an Air India Express aircraft last year. He also wanted reinstatement of Kozhikode airport as an embarkation point for the Haj pilgrimage.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Jharkhand, contending that the state government had extended the tenures of Zilla Parishad Presidents without holding elections as mandated in the 73rd amendment to the Constitution.

