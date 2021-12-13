Left Menu

Make law to deny reservation benefits to tribal converts: BJP member in LS

Today, India is home to 18 per cent of the worlds population, but has only 2.4 per cent of the worlds landmass and four per cent water resources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:22 IST
Make law to deny reservation benefits to tribal converts: BJP member in LS
  • Country:
  • India

A strong demand for revocation of reservation and other benefits to tribals who convert to other religions was made in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP member Gajendra Singh Patel (Khargone) said the tribal community had made great contributions to the development of the nation, but a person who converts to another religion after being offered allurements also harms the tribal culture.

“I appeal to the prime minister to bring a Bill in this House to end reservation benefits to those people who convert to other religions,” said Patel.

BJP member Arun Sao (Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh) demanded enactment of a law to implement population control measures.

He said given the limited natural resources in the country, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen in case of population explosion.

“In 1857, India was spread across 83 lakh sq km and had a population of 35 crore. Today, India is home to 18 per cent of the world’s population, but has only 2.4 per cent of the world’s landmass and four per cent water resources. These figures should raise concerns,” Sao said.

M Sreenivaslu Reddy (YSRCP) demanded regularisation of services of home guards.

Supriya Sule (NCP) demanded compensation for horticulture farmers in Maharashtra who had to incur huge losses on account of unseasonal rains in several parts of the state.

MP Abdussamad Samadani (IUML) demanded resumption of wide-body aircraft services at Kozhikode airport, which were suspended after the accident of an Air India Express aircraft last year. He also wanted reinstatement of Kozhikode airport as an embarkation point for the Haj pilgrimage.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey demanded imposition of President’s Rule in Jharkhand, contending that the state government had extended the tenures of Zilla Parishad Presidents without holding elections as mandated in the 73rd amendment to the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021