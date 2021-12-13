Left Menu

Jan Jagran Abhiyan: Rahul, Priyanka to participate in Amethi padyatra on Dec 18

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be participating in a Padyatra in Amethi on December 18 as a part of Congress Party's ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', said a press release. AICC General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also join the padyatra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be participating in a Padyatra in Amethi on December 18 as a part of Congress Party's ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', said a press release. AICC General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will also join the padyatra. The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation program, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.

The Party yesterday organized a mega 'Mehngai Hatao Rally' in Jaipur, Rajasthan where Gandhi compared prices of essential commodities like a gas cylinder, pulses, ghee, flour and sugar from 2014 and showed how they now have mostly doubled and tripled. He asked the crowd, "Achhe din aa gaye? And in good measure reiterated that, "Achhe din aa gaye - Hum do, Humare do ke!". Taking a dig at the Centre, he also said everything is being given away to a chosen few businessmen.

Gandhi will also be attending a Public Rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on the 16th of this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and victory over Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

