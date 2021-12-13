Left Menu

Pope sends condolences over "immense tragedy" of U.S. tornadoes

Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the families of victims of tornadoes that killed dozens of people in the United States and he praised the efforts of rescue workers, the Vatican said on Monday.

Pope Francis has sent his condolences to the families of victims of tornadoes that killed dozens of people in the United States and he praised the efforts of rescue workers, the Vatican said on Monday. A message sent in the pope's name said he was saddened to learn of the devastating impact of "this immense tragedy" and was praying for all those it touched.

The message, sent by the Vatican's Secretary of State to Archbishop Jose Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, expressed "gratitude for the tireless efforts of the rescue workers and all those engaged in caring for the injured, the grieving families and all those left homeless". The tornadoes ripped through six states, causing deaths in at least five of them.

