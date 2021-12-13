Left Menu

Congress walks out of HP Assembly House on issue of government jobs

13-12-2021
Opposition Congress staged a walkout from Himachal Pradesh Assembly during question hour here on Monday when the speaker refused its legislators' request for an adjournment motion to discuss backdoor jobs issue.

Raising slogans against the government, Congress legislators came into the well of the House and sat on the floor for several minutes before walking out the House in protest.

Congress legislators wanted discussion on the issues of backdoor jobs, outsourcing government employees, and employment on compassionate grounds but the speaker refused their request as only one issue can be discussed under the motion and the party wanted to discuss three issues at a time.

Congress legislators said they wanted to formulate policies on appointing employees under outsourcing mode and on compassionate ground.

Their protest in the well continued for several minutes, before they walked out from the House.

Addressing the House in absence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur blamed Congress for introducing an outsource system in government jobs without making any proper policy in 2012.

He also blamed the party for creating an anomaly in police jobs by making a policy in 2015. The minister said the government had already constituted separate committees to find ways to sort out the issues.

