Gujarat BJP MLA Asha Patel cremated

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:43 IST
The last rites of Gujarat BJP MLA Asha Patel were conducted at a crematorium at Siddhpur in Mehsana district on Monday, a day after she succumbed to complications arising out of dengue at a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani and MLA Anandji Thakor, among other BJP leaders, were present when the mortal remains of the 44-year-old first-time legislator were consigned to flames.

The MLA from Unjha in Mehsana district died in the hospital where she was on ventilator support after being admitted on Friday evening.

Later on Sunday, her mortal remains were taken from the hospital in Ahmedabad to Unjha where they were kept to allow people to pay tributes.

Asha Patel had won the Assembly election from the Unjha constituency for the first time in 2017 as a Congress candidate by defeating state BJP stalwart Narayan Patel, a five-time MLA.

She resigned and joined the ruling BJP in 2019 and later went on to win the by-election from the seat necessitated by her switch over.

