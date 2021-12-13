Left Menu

Swiss drop money-laundering probe linked to Spain's former king - statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:57 IST
Geneva's chief prosecutor said on Monday he had closed an inquiry into alleged money-laundering linked to Spain's former king Juan Carlos due to insufficient evidence, while fining the private bank involved in the three-year criminal probe.

In a statement, Yves Bertossa said he had established that $100 million had been paid by Saudi Arabia in 2008 into the account of a Panamanian foundation at Mirabaud private bank, but that he had been unable to prove a link with a contract awarded later to Spain for a high-speed rail connection in Saudi Arabia.

Charges handed down against five accused for alleged aggravated money-laundering were dismissed while the bank was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,100) for having failed to report an account, it said. Juan Carlos was not among the five indicted suspects. ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs)

