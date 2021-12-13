Swiss drop money-laundering probe linked to Spain's former king - statement
- Country:
- Switzerland
Geneva's chief prosecutor said on Monday he had closed an inquiry into alleged money-laundering linked to Spain's former king Juan Carlos due to insufficient evidence, while fining the private bank involved in the three-year criminal probe.
In a statement, Yves Bertossa said he had established that $100 million had been paid by Saudi Arabia in 2008 into the account of a Panamanian foundation at Mirabaud private bank, but that he had been unable to prove a link with a contract awarded later to Spain for a high-speed rail connection in Saudi Arabia.
Charges handed down against five accused for alleged aggravated money-laundering were dismissed while the bank was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,100) for having failed to report an account, it said. Juan Carlos was not among the five indicted suspects. ($1 = 0.9242 Swiss francs)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juan Carlos
- Spain
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia
- Geneva
- Panamanian
ALSO READ
Aditi, Tvesa move up in Spain as Ciganda leads
Saudi Arabia halts flights from more african nations -state news agency
FDI in Saudi Arabia reaches $4.1 bln in Q2 2021 - investment ministry
Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia suspend travel with African countries over Omicron variant
FDI in Saudi Arabia reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021 - investment ministry