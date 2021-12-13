Congo's Tshisekedi says Ugandan troops' presence will be temporary
13-12-2021
Democratic Republic of Congo's president Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he will ensure that Ugandan troops' presence in Congo, where they are fighting an Islamist militant group alongside Congolese forces, is "limited in time".
