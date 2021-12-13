When will FIR be registered against Yogi Adityanath like Sanjay Raut? NCP

The NCP on Monday questioned when will an FIR be registered against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath for allegedly using abusive language like the one registered against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik also tweeted a video clip of Adityanath. “When will the FIR be registered against Yogi ji on the use of language regarding which the FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut ji?'' Malik tweeted.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Shiv Sena. Malik also used the hashtag of “one nation, two laws” insinuating that there were different laws for the leaders of BJP and non-BJP parties.

An FIR was registered against Raut based on a complaint submitted by BJP national general secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station in Delhi.

In her complaint, she has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made ''shocking comments'' against BJP workers.

