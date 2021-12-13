Left Menu

Digvijaya invites Kamra, Faruqui to hold comedy show in Bhopal, BJP MLA says won't allow

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to hold a programme at Bhopal in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after they were recently denied permission for shows in Bengaluru.Hitting out at Singh, BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur Assembly constituency, Rameshwar Sharma, said he will not allow shows of anyone who has disrespected Hindu deities not only in Bhopal but also in the rest of Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:00 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to hold a programme at Bhopal in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh after they were recently denied permission for shows in Bengaluru.

Hitting out at Singh, BJP MLA from Bhopal Huzur Assembly constituency, Rameshwar Sharma, said he will not allow shows of anyone who has disrespected Hindu deities not only in Bhopal but also in the rest of Madhya Pradesh. ''Digvijaya Singh is wishing to invite Pakistan's terrorists to his home for a biryani party. This doesn't mean that we all will accept it,'' the MLA said.

Faruqui was last month denied a nod to hold a show in the Karnataka capital amid protests by some right-wing outfits. A few days later, Kamra, a vocal critic of the government, said his stand-up shows, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, were cancelled after the organisers received threats.

Earlier this year, Faruqui had spent a month in jail at Indore after a BJP MLA's son lodged an FIR in January accusing the comedian of hurting religious sentiments through his show. ''I will organise a show for you Kunal and Munawar in Bhopal. All responsibility will be mine. The only condition is that the subject of comedy will be Digvijaya Singh. Sanghis (RSS cadre) should not object to this!! Don't be afraid!! Give the date and time as per your convenience. All your conditions are accepted,'' Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Monday. In his post, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP also tagged a news article related to Kamra.

Responding to Singh's appeal, Kamra tweeted, ''Sir thank you for the kind invitation. Checking if we have life insurance and getting back to you ASAP''.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said shows of these comedians will not be allowed in Bhopal and the rest of Madhya Pradesh. “Digvijaya Singh is wishing to invite Pakistan's terrorists to his home for a biryani party. This doesn't mean that we all will accept it. Those who disrespected Lord Ram and Sita and our country will not be allowed to hold a show in Bhopal and MP,” Sharma said. He accused Congress and Digvijaya Singh of playing divisive politics.

