Cutting cake, lighting candles in temple condemnable: BJP

BJP on Monday demanded action against two officials of a temple in Erode district for cutting cakes and lighting candles in the place of worship a couple of days ago.

Accusing the officials of also denying devotees permission to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashi Project inauguration, the president of BJP Agriculture Wing G K Nagaraj, in a statement, said the officials had cut the egg-mixed cake and lit candles in the temple.

He, along with Modakurichi BJP MLA C K Saraswathi, staged a dharna at the temple seeking justice for the devotees and action against the officials.

