Dutch move step closer to new government, pact expected Wednesday -negotiators

Dutch political parties expect to present a new governing pact on Wednesday, negotiators said on Monday, as a fourth Cabinet for caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte slowly approaches.

The negotiators said in a statement they expect to be able to present a governing pact to parliament on Wednesday, following a record breaking 271-day formation process that will not conclude until Rutte has assembled and installed new Cabinet, likely early in 2022. The new coalition will include the same parties as comprised Rutte's previous coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)