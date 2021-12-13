Left Menu

4 envoys present credentials to President Kovind

Those who presented their credentials were Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of Cuba Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner of Ghana Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Rashid Sesay, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone, an official statement said.Following the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 18:23 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday received credentials from the envoys of four nations, including Mongolia and Cuba, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Those who presented their credentials were Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of Cuba; Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner of Ghana; Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Rashid Sesay, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone, an official statement said.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with them, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being, progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the ambassadors and the high commissioners, Kovind also conveyed his personal regards to their leadership, it said. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, the statement said.

