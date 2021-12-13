US Domestic News Roundup: Kentucky resumes counting the dead from barrage of tornadoes; Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Kentucky resumes counting the dead from barrage of tornadoes

Rescue workers resumed combing through debris on Monday in the scant hope of finding survivors from a battery of deadly tornadoes that tore through six states, with Kentucky officials trying to determine just how many people died. President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky, paving the way for additional federal aid, the White House said. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear formally requested the declaration earlier in the day.

Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year

The U.S. Federal Reserve, stung by persistently high inflation and encouraged by lower-than-expected unemployment, is set on Wednesday to chart a path of higher interest rates next year as policymakers show their hands on just how soon and how much they think borrowing costs will need to increase to keep the economy on an even keel. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already flagged the rate-setting committee will likely announce at its policy meeting this week that it will accelerate the end of its bond-buying program, wrapping it up by March instead of June, in order to clear the way for the Fed to lift off interest rates from near zero, where they have been held since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic triggered a short but deep recession.

VP Harris secures new investment from companies like Pepsico, Cargill for Central America strategy

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will on Monday announce new investment in Central America from companies such as Pepsico and Cargill, that boost her efforts to lower migration from the region into the United States. With the new pledges, Harris has secured private sector investments in the region worth over $1.2 billion, senior White House officials said. This follows a similar round worth $750 million announced by companies such as Microsoft and Mastercard in May.

U.S. House panel details case against former top Trump aide Meadows

Mark Meadows, who served as Republican former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, said in an email ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that the U.S. National Guard would "protect pro-Trump people," a congressional committee said in a report issued on Sunday. The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly riot recommends in the report that Meadows be prosecuted for refusing to fully cooperate with its inquiry. The committee is due to vote on the issue on Monday.

One dead, 14 injured in shooting at a vigil in Texas

One person was killed and 14 were injured in a shooting at a vigil near Houston, Texas, on Sunday, the county sheriff said. A large crowd had gathered for a "celebration of life" when a vehicle approached and someone in it opened fire, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Publicist was 'not associated with' Kanye West when she pressured election worker - West spokesperson

A publicist accused of pressuring a Georgia election worker to confess to false allegations of committing voting fraud was not "associated" with rap star Kanye West at the time she visited the worker, a representative for West said. Reuters reported on Friday that the publicist, Trevian Kutti, met on Jan. 4 with Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been targeted by then-President Donald Trump and his allies with baseless claims that she processed fraudulent votes to favor Democrat Joe Biden.

Tales of survival: Mayfield residents waited, panicked, prayed

Until the power went out on Friday night, Rick Foley was closely tracking the storm system with the help of radar and television news. But when his house in Mayfield, Kentucky, went dark, all he could do was sit tight and wait. Finally he heard the roar. "My ears popped, and debris started coming through the doorway and I just dropped down on my knees, covered my head, and it was gone in 30 seconds," the 70-year-old retired boat carpenter said of the moment one of the most powerful tornados in Kentucky history slammed into his home.

Analysis: Accusers place Ghislaine Maxwell at center of Epstein's abuse, experts say

Two weeks of emotional, explicit testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial from four women who said the British socialite groomed them as teenagers for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein could largely undercut the defense's argument that prosecutors are using Maxwell as a scapegoat, legal experts said. The women - who say they met Maxwell at different times in places as far flung as Florida, New Mexico and London - all portrayed her as central to the sexual encounters they had with Epstein.

Blinken in Indonesia as U.S. seeks to shore up Southeast Asia ties

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Indonesia on Monday, kicking off a short Southeast Asia trip aimed at strengthening relations with a region that has become a strategic arena for Washington and Beijing. In his first Southeast Asia trip since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January, Blinken met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the first of several senior officials he will meet on a four-day tour that includes stops in Malaysia and Thailand.

Hope amid the rubble: Kentucky tornado death toll could fall, company says

A ray of hope emerged on Sunday from the aftermath of a barrage of tornadoes that obliterated a Kentucky town and killed people in five states, as representatives of a destroyed candle factory said far fewer people may have died than previously feared. President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky, paving the way for additional federal aid, the White House said.

