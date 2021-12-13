Strong U.S. commitment from Blinken during meeting with Indonesia leader - minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed a strong U.S. commitment to Indonesia during a meeting with its President Joko Widodo, its foreign minister said on Monday.

The U.S. commitment was "noticeably strong" including in the economy and infrastructure, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters, summarising the meeting earlier Monday.

